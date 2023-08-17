Beijing doubts Tokyo’s ability to control Fukushima water following leakage report

BEIJING, August 17. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin doubted on Thursday if Japan can control the situation at the Fukushima 1 Nuclear Power Plant following the latest leakage of contaminated water from a tank at the crippled nuclear facility.

"The latest leakage of water contaminated with radioactive substances, stored at the Fukushima 1 Nuclear Power Plant, raises international doubts if Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is capable of controlling the process [of disposing contaminated water]," the Chinese diplomat said at a press briefing.

"China is calling on Japan again to recognize the legitimate concerns of the international community and the Japanese people" amid TEPCO plans to release water from the crippled NPP into the ocean, he insisted.

Earlier, TEPCO confirmed a water leakage from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. The operator said the incident had been caused by a malfunctioning hose, used to transfer treated water. The accumulated water remained inside the barrier though, the company said.