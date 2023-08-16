Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian drone over Crimea — top brass

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime made another attempt to attack Russian facilities with a drone that was destroyed by Russian air defense systems, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Wednesday.

"At about 11:00 a.m. today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act by an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Wednesday that air defenses had shot down three Ukrainian drones over the central Kaluga Region attempting to attack Russian facilities.