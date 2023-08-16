Russia’s military cooperation agency prepared to work with Serbia on all issues — official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to cooperate with Serbia on all issues of interest in the sphere of military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told TASS.

"Serbia was and remains a reliable strategic ally of Russia on the European continent. And we are always ready to help this friendly country build modern, highly mobile armed forces. We are ready to cooperate on all issues of interest to the Serbian side," the official said at the Army-2023 forum and exposition.

According to him, all samples of Russian military hardware on display at the expo enjoy demand in the market. "Should there be interest by this or that foreign customer, we are ready to cooperate," Shugayev concluded.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense industry companies as well as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries are taking part in the exposition and business program. The forum is organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.