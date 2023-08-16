Russia ready to cooperate with Turkey on naval issues — official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with Turkey on naval issues, but it is too early to talk about specific projects, Dmitry Shugayev, director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told TASS.

"Russia has a wide range of proposals in the naval sphere, and we are ready to cooperate with Turkey in this area. However, at the moment it is premature to talk about specific projects of bilateral military-technical cooperation in the naval sphere," he said on the sidelines of the Army-2023 Forum.

Shugayev added that Russia and Turkey are discussing various areas of military-technical cooperation.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense industry companies as well as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries are taking part in the exposition and business program. The forum is organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.