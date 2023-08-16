Mali interested in strengthening military-technical cooperation with Russia, official says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The military leadership of the Republic of Mali is interested in developing and strengthening military-technical cooperation with Russia, Dmitry Shugayev, director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told TASS.

"As for interaction with Mali: first of all, military-technical cooperation between our countries is carried out on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed back in March 2003. <..> The military leadership of the Republic of Mali declares its interest in developing and strengthening military-technical cooperation with Russia," he said at the Army-2023 Forum.

According to Shugayev, the Malian army has a significant amount of Soviet-made military equipment in service. "Russian specialists are helping to train Malian servicemen, which has a positive impact on the quality of operation of the available equipment," the official added.

