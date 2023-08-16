Foreign customers eager to buy Russian-made Orion-E, Orlan-10E drones — Rosoboronexport

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The latest Russian-made Orion-E, Orlan-10E, Orlan-30 and Kub-E unmanned aerial vehicles evoke the greatest interest of foreign customers, state arms seller Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum on Wednesday.

"The Orion-E reconnaissance/strike, Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone systems and Kub-E loitering munitions that Rosoboronexport promotes on the world market evoke the greatest interest of foreign customers," the Rosoboronexport head said.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.