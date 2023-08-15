DPRK confirms intention to maintain defense cooperation with Russia — Defense Ministry

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has confirmed his intention to further develop defense cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, the DPRK’s Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam has said. His address was read by the Defense Attache at the DPRK Embassy in Moscow at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The President of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the DPRK Armed Forces Comrade Kim Jong-un has repeatedly met with Defense Minister Comrade Sergey Shoigu, voiced his assessment and high-principled position on the dramatically changing environment of international security and military-political situation on the Korean Peninsula and stressed the intention to further develop tactical and strategic interaction and cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense security," he said.

Kang Sun-nam added that Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu's visit to the DPRK had demonstrated "comradeship in arms and cohesion between the DPRK and Russia."