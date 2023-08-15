Russian defense chief expects Russian weapons to prove useful for Vietnamese army

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian defense industry products will prove useful for the Vietnamese Armed Forces, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"I am confident that the weapons, military equipment and advanced technologies that are on display at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum will draw the attention of the Vietnamese side and will prove practically useful for the country’s armed forces," Shoigu said at a meeting with Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to Shoigu, Vietnam has been and remains Russia's reliable ally and key partner in the Asia-Pacific region, and cooperation between the two countries can be described as comprehensive and strategic.

"Undoubtedly, multifaceted Russian-Vietnamese cooperation is in the core interests of our countries," the Russian defense chief noted.

Today’s meeting, in Shoigu’s words, "provides us with a perfect opportunity to exchange views on pressing issues, and it will give a new impetus to bilateral defense cooperation."

He thanked his Vietnamese counterpart for participating in the events being hosted by the Russian Defense Ministry. "We are looking forward to hearing your address to the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security," Shoigu said, addressing Phan Van Giang.