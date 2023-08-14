MiG-29 fighter jet prevents Norwegian plane from violating Russian border over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. An MiG-29 fighter jet has prevented a Norwegian aircraft from violating the Russian border over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On August 14, Russian airspace control systems detected an aerial target flying towards the Russian border over the Barents Sea. An MiG-29 fighter jet of the Northern Fleet’s air defense units on duty was scrambled to identify the aerial target and prevent a violation of the border," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the Russian aircraft crew identified the aerial target as a P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance plane of the Norwegian Air Force. "The foreign aircraft turned away from the Russian border as the Russian fighter jet approached. There was <...> no violation of the border," the statement added.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that the Russian aircraft had performed its flight in strict compliance with the international rules of airspace use over international waters, without crossing civilian air routes or dangerously approaching the foreign aircraft.