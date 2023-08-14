Russia offers its partners wide selection of advanced weaponry — Putin

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia offers its partners a wide selection of state-of-the-art weaponry in virtually all categories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to participants of the Army-2023 forum and exposition.

"We offer our partners a broad selection of advanced weapons of practically all types, including state-of-the-art control and reconnaissance systems, high-precision weapons and robotics," he said.

According to Putin, a priority focus of the forum is unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). "This area is being actively developed nowadays both in the military and civilian sectors. As a matter of fact, this is about the establishment of a new independent, research-intensive, high-technology industry sector," Putin stressed.

The president also said that focus should be placed on innovation-driven and civilian-use production at defense-related enterprises as well. "Such products include boats, helicopters, amphibious aircraft and drones for a wide range of uses," he said.