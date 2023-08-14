India presents air defense missile QRSAM at Army 2023 show

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. India has presented a QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile) at the Army-2023 international forum.

The main purpose of the QRSAM short-range SAM system is to protect moving columns of armored vehicles from air strikes. The system's missiles are equipped with a homing radar of Indian design. The system itself has a mobile launcher and a multi-target surveillance radar. The QRSAM is unique in that it can fire on the move while searching and tracking targets during a short stop.

In September 2022, it was reported that India had completed a series of six tests of the QRSAM. The missile is capable of engaging airborne targets at ranges of 25-30 kilometers and is specifically designed for "rapid response" to airborne threats.

Also, on display there are patrol vessels and a Project 11356 frigate from Goa Shipyard Limited, being built in cooperation with Russia. Six such frigates are already in service, while four more are under construction, two in Russia and two in India, company officials said. A total of four Indian companies are represented at the stand.

Army 2023 forum

