Ukraine’s military loses over 300 troops in Donetsk area in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding over 300 enemy troops in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized, 5th assault, 81st air mobile and 79th air assault brigades were successfully repelled by active and well-coordinated operations of units from the southern battlegroup with continuous artillery support in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka and also west of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 300 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles, the general reported.