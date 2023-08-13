Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

In the south Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup East, operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck enemy forces near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the battles," the general reported.