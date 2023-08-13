Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian attack drone over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Belgorod Region attempting to attack facilities on Russia’s soil, with no casualties or destruction reported, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"At about 11 o’clock in the morning Moscow time on August 13, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type drone against facilities on Russian territory was thwarted. Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed the UAV over the territory of the Belgorod Region. There are no casualties or destruction," the ministry said in a statement.