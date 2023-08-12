Russian military repel Kiev's attacks near Sergeyevka in LPR, Serebryansky forestry

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian armed forces have repelled three Ukrainian army’s attacks near Sergeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry in the Krasny Liman direction, with up to 90 enemy militants eliminated, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd and 66th mechanized brigades near the settlement of Sergeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry. The enemy lost up to 90 Ukrainian militants, two armored combat vehicles, two pickups, as well as a D-20 howitzer," he said.