Fragments of downed drone cause no casualties, damage — Kaluga governor

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The fragments of a drone downed over Russia’s Kaluga Region caused no casualties or damage, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said.

"Air defenses downed an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Maloyaroslavets District at 4:03 a.m. today. There were no casualties or damage," he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses and electronic warfare systems had thwarted Kiev’s attempts to carry out drone attacks. A total of 13 drones flying towards Moscow and Sevastopol were either shot down or jammed.