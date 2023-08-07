Rostec fully meets demand for advanced weaponry in Ukraine operation — chief executive

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Enterprises integrated into the state tech corporation Rostec roll out advanced weaponry for the special military operation in Ukraine in required volumes, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"If we speak about the special military operation, 90% of the equipment involved there is produced by our enterprises. We fully meet the demand for the output required for the Defense Ministry today," the chief executive stressed.

This primarily relates to tube and rocket artillery, light and heavy armor, transport helicopters, combat aircraft, heavy flamethrower systems, small arms and ammunition, Chemezov said.

"Such combat hardware as BMP-3s [infantry fighting vehicles], BTR MDMs [air-droppable armored personnel carriers], T-90 Proryv tanks, Iskander missile systems, Kinzhal airborne hypersonic missile systems, Ka-52 and Mi-28 [attack] helicopters, Su-57 [fifth-generation] and Su-35 fighter jets, Kub and Lancet unmanned aerial vehicles have proven their worth in present-day combat conditions," the Rostec head said.