Terror attack at playground prevented in Kherson Region — local FSB directorate

GENICHESK, August 7. /TASS/. Local law enforcement has prevented a terrorist attack at a playground in Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) regional directorate told reporters.

"The FSB Directorate for the Kherson Region together with the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Kherson Region prevented a terror attack in the city of Novaya Kakhovka. At a children’s playground, in the immediate vicinity of an apartment building, a ready-to-use homemade explosive device consisting of a TNT block and projectile elements was discovered," the directorate said.

After assessing the situation, the explosive device was deactivated on site using a robotic defusing system. "Currently, a set of active search and investigative measures is being carried out to establish all the circumstances and individuals involved in this criminal activity," the press service added.