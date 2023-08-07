Azerbaijan says it intercepted Armenian military’s second drone over week

BAKU, August 7. /TASS/. Azerbaijani servicemen have intercepted an Armenian military unmanned aerial vehicle, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

"On August 7, at about 1:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. Moscow time), a DJI Mavic 3 quadrocopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction opposite to the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region. The quadrocopter was detected as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units and landed by special technical means," the statement said.

A similar incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was recorded on August 1. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry then reported the interception of another DJI Mavic 3 drone by the Armenian army in the country’s Lachin district.