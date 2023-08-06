Russian troops destroy ammo depot in Zaporozhye city — top brass

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed an ammo depot with missile and artillery weapons of the Ukrainian 9th Army Corps in the city of Zaporozhye, also hitting hangars with aircraft hardware at the Zaporozhye airfield, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.

"A depot with missile and artillery weapons of the 9th Army Corps of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed in the area of Zaporozhye city. Also, hangars with aircraft equipment of the Ukrainian army were hit at the Zaporozhye airfield," Konashenkov said.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces hit the command post of Ukraine’s 79th Airborne Assault Brigade near Paraskovievka in the Donetsk People's Republic.