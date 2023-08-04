Ukrainian accomplices detained in Kherson Region for gathering intel data on Russian army

GENICHESK, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Kherson Region has curtailed the activities of a group of Ukrainian accomplices who were sending intelligence data on Russian military infrastructure and facilities in the special military operation zone to Ukraine’s armed forces, the FSB said in a statement.

"As a result of search and investigative activities, two local residents - Ukrainian nationals born in 1999 and 2004 - were identified. They acted on the instructions of Ukrainian military officials, gathering information about the movement and bases of Russian servicemen in the Kherson Region and sending it to Ukraine. The Russian Federal Security Service in the Kherson Region, in coordination with the Russian Investigative Committee’s military investigative department on the joint group of forces, obtained evidence against the suspects while investigating a criminal case under Articles 35.2 and 276 of the Russian Criminal Code," the statement reads.

The suspects have been taken into custody. "The case files have been forwarded to the court [for adjudication]. Such offenses carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison," the FSB added.