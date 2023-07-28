Russian plane dangerously approached by US-led coalition’s drone in Syria

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. A US-led coalition’s drone dangerously approached Russian fighter jet in Syria, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"At 7:55 a.m. on July 28, the coalition’s MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle once again dangerously approached a Russian Su-34 plane at an altitude of 5,000 meters near the settlement of Nafla in the Raqqa governorate," he said, adding that the drone’s flight was not deconflicted.

"Russian pilots demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent collisions with the coalition’s unmanned aerial vehicles," he stressed.