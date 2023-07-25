Russia signed over 150 contracts with African nations since 2019 — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia signed over 150 contracts in the amount of $10 bln with African countries since 2019, CEO of the Russian arms export agency Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev told reporters.

"The Russia-Africa Summit gives the greatest incentive to strengthen comprehensive and equal cooperation between Russia and African countries in all its dimensions: politics, security, economy, science and technology, cultural and humanitarian spheres. For Rosoboronexport, the Summit is a unique event enabling us to find new growth points in cooperation with partners. Following the first summit, we saw an extremely high prolonged conversion from the talks in Sochi. Since 2019 to the present, we have signed over 150 contract documents with African partners and increased our order book by more than $10 billion. During this time, we have expanded our presence adding five new countries on the continent," Mikheev said.

The Russia-Africa Summit will help Rostec, Rosoboronexport and other Russian companies to maintain and strengthen ties with traditional partners, find reliable customers and start developing new market segments, the chief executive said.

"Rosoboronexport's mission at the Second Russia-Africa Summit is to elaborate concepts of addressing the main challenges to the global African security architecture, together with delegations from more than 30 countries of the continent which have arrived in St. Petersburg. The Company will demonstrate tools developed and tested in Russia to counter terrorism, organized crime, cyber threats, protect the constitutional system and public order, provide border and critical facility security and surveillance," Mikheev added.