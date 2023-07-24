Kremlin on Moscow air defense: all Ukrainian drone attacks neutralized

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Measures for Moscow’s air defense are underway as evidenced by the downing of all Ukrainian drones in the Russian capital, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As you know, these today’s drones were neutralized. That is, measures to this effect are being taken," the Russian presidential spokesman said, responding to a request to assess the operation of the Moscow air defense system.

"As for developing the system of protection and providing for its more intensive operation, this question should be addressed to the Defense Ministry," Peskov said.

When asked a specifying question about how the Kremlin assessed the operation of the Moscow air defenses compared to the May drone attack on the Russian capital, the Kremlin press secretary pointed out that this assessment should be given by experts.

"We can only state that all the drones were neutralized," Peskov said.

Early on Monday, two Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Moscow but were neutralized by the Russian capital’s air defenses, causing no injuries or serious destruction. As the Russian Defense Ministry said, the Ukrainian drones were suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

The fragments of one Ukrainian drone were found at 17, Komsomolsky Avenue in central Moscow while the other unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the business center on Likhachev Avenue in Moscow’s south, smashing windows on an area of 50 square meters on the 17th and 18th floors.