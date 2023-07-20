Kiev to view ships going to Russian Black Sea ports as carrying military cargo — statement

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated that it will consider all ships travelling through the Black Sea to Russian ports as carrying military cargo starting at midnight, July 21.

"The Ukrainian Defense Ministry warns that, starting at midnight, July 21, 2023, Ukrainian may view all ships travelling through the Black Sea to naval ports of the Russian Federation and to Ukrainian ports, located on temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, as carrying military cargo with all accompanying risks," the Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, the Defense Ministry declared navigation in northeastern part of the Black Sea and the Kerch Strait "dangerous" and banned it starting at 5 a.m. July 20.

On Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that effective at 12 midnight Moscow time on July 20, Russia, in connection with the termination of the grain deal, will consider all ships destined for Ukrainian ports traversing the Black Sea to be carriers of military cargo. The Defense Ministry clarified additionally that those countries under whose flags such vessels are sailing will be deemed to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kiev. In addition, the Ministry announced that a number of areas in northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea have been declared temporarily dangerous for navigation.