Drone downed in central Crimea, no injuries, damage caused — governor

SIMFEROPOL, July 20. /TASS/. Air defense forces downed a drone in the central part of Crimea, the region’s head Sergey Aksyonov reported Thursday, adding that no damage or injuries were caused.

"Air defense forces downed an enemy drone in central Crimea. No damage or injuries were caused. I urge everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information," Aksyonov said.

Earlier on Thursday, Aksyonov reported that a 14-year-old girl was killed in a drone attack in northwestern part of Crimea. Several buildings sustained damage. An investigation was initiated.