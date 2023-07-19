MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The probability of a Ukrainian terrorist attack targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) remains high, Renat Karchaa, advisor to the CEO of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator, opined on Wednesday.

"I might stop at a 7 (on a danger scale from 1 to 10 - TASS). The danger is high indeed. I regret to repeat that our main enemy is not even the Ukrainian regime, as they [the Ukrainian authorities] are not independent. It is hard to guess what the forces located thousands of kilometers away from this place would decide for them. These forces have believed in their impunity and invincibility. <…> Therefore, the probability remains high," he said on Channel One.

On July 12, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that while inspecting the Zaporozhye NPP, IAEA experts had seen no mines or explosives. On June 22, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed prior to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Russia that Moscow was allegedly plotting a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye NPP. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted Zelensky’s allegation as yet another lie. Commenting on Zelensky’s remarks, Renat Karchaa, advisor to the CEO of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator, said at that time that the Ukrainian leader’s statement could serve as proof of Kiev’s preparations for an attack on the ZNPP, which would ultimately be aimed at dragging NATO into the Ukraine conflict.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the nuclear facility in February 2022.