US-led coalition’s planes violate Syrian airspace four times in past day

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area four times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"Two pairs of the coalition’s F-16 fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, four times during the day," he said. "Such actions create risks of air accidents with civilian planes performing regular flights."

According to Gurinov, ten violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that the Russian reconciliation center continues to monitor the ceasefire between the warring parties. "As a result of sniper fire on the positions of Syrian government forces near the settlement of Sandran in the Latakia governorate, two Syrian soldiers were wounded," he added.