MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed up to 50 Ukrainian military and three US-made M777 artillery systems in the Kherson area overnight, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

