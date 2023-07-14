Kremlin still mums about details of Putin’s meeting with Wagner PMC commanders

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday refused to elaborate on the nature of the agreements reached at a meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin held recently with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and commanders of the private military company.

"We have disclosed all the information we could," Peskov said, when asked to comment on the June 29 meeting, wherein Putin spent almost three hours talking with Prigozhin and Wagner PMC commanders. "We have said that any further details from that meeting will not be made public," he added.

Peskov has said that, at the meeting, the Russian president gave his assessment of how Russia’s special military operation was going as well as the events of June 24. Putin also listened to explanations from Wagner commanders and offered them further options for employment and further use in combat.

Kommersant special reporter Andrey Kolesnikov, after interviewing Putin, disclosed the details of that meeting in a story he wrote. According to the newspaper, Putin offered participants in that meeting several options for employment, including under the command of their superior officer, call sign Sedoy ("Gray-Haired"), who has commanded Wagner fighters in the past 16 months.

Kolesnikov quoted the president as saying that, as a result, "they all could have continued their military service" and "nothing would have changed for them," but that Prigozhin disapproved of the idea.