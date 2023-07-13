FSB detains Russian citizens in Kursk suspected of transmitting data to Ukrainian forces

KURSK, July 13. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Russia’s Kursk Region interdicted the criminal activity of a group of Russian citizens suspected of transmitting data about Russian Defense Ministry facilities in the borderline region to the Ukrainian armed forces, the regional FSB branch reported on Thursday.

"In the Kursk Region, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation curtailed the unlawful activity of a group of criminals from among Russian citizens, suspected of gathering data on Russian Defense Ministry facilities in the region and subsequently transmitting such data to Ukrainian military officials," the FSB said. Given the sensitive nature of the data, it could potentially be used for carrying out subversive or terrorist attacks, delivering high-precision strikes or targeting drones at sites where Russian military equipment is being loaded or stored, as well as the routes of such equipment, the FSB added.

According to the FSB, the suspects have been placed in custody and are currently giving confessions.

Criminal charges under Russian Criminal Code Articles 275 ("High Treason") and 281 ("Plotting Sabotage") have been brought against two members of the criminal group. As a result of relevant search activities, technical and communication devices containing instructions on how to accomplish tasks assigned by Ukrainian handlers were found on them.