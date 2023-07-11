Kremlin has nothing new to say about agreements with Prigozhin — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. There is no new information about the agreements on the further fate of PMC Wagner and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There are no new elements I can share with you on this topic," he told journalists when asked whether the agreement under which Prigozhin is to go to Belarus is still in place.

Peskov said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a nearly three-hour-long meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner commanders in the Kremlin on June 29. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin "listened to explanations from [Wagner] commanders and offered them further options for employment and further use in combat." The commanders, in his words, told the president that they "are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the supreme commander-in-chief" and are ready to continue fighting for the Fatherland."

On the evening of June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, said on his Telegram channel that his units had been attacked and accused the military leadership of Russia of doing so. The Defense Ministry dismissed these allegations as false. PMC Wagner units who agreed to support Prigozhin headed for Rostov-on-Don and towards Moscow. The FSB (Federal Security Service) opened a case over the call for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address described the PMC Wagner’s actions as treason.

Later, by agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin. The PMC Wagner’s convoys turned back and returned to their field camps. The Kremlin promised not to prosecute Wagner fighters who took part in the rebellion, taking into account their "combat merits" and let Prigozhin "go to Belarus." The criminal case was dropped, the FSB said.