FSB neutralizes Tyumen resident attempting to blow up energy infrastructure facility

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Personnel from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) neutralized a Tyumen resident as he attempted to carry out a terrorist attack on an energy infrastructure facility at the behest of Ukrainian paramilitary forces, the FSB’s Public Relations Center and the press service of Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS on Thursday.

"In the Tyumen Region, [actions were taken to] suppress illegal activity by supporters of nationalist ideology, Russian nationals who, on the instructions of members of Ukrainian paramilitary forces, were plotting to commit a crime of a terrorist nature in the region. Upon being apprehended at the scene of the plotted terrorist attack, one of the [perpetrators] offered armed resistance and was neutralized by return fire," the FSB said.

In turn, the Investigative Committee said that, "on July 4, in the process of apprehending a perpetrator in a wooded area of the Isetsky District near a gas-and-oil distribution center, a 38-year-old man, with the intent of obstructing the lawful actions of FSB personnel, made an attempt on their lives using firearms and an explosive device. The perpetrator did not respond to warnings and was eliminated by retaliatory fire."

At the site of the shoot-out, a Makarov gun with bullets was found as well as a ready-to-use homemade explosive device, which was defused by bomb-disposal experts, the FSB said.

The Investigative Committee noted that the Tyumen resident was a "supporter of radical views and shared the ideology of a banned Ukrainian terrorist paramilitary group." Investigators from the committee’s Tyumen Region branch opened criminal cases under various Russian Criminal Code articles: Part 1, Article 222 ("Illegal Storage of Firearms and Munitions"); Part 1, Article 222.1 ("Illegal Storage of an Explosive Device"); Article 317 ("Attempt on the Life of a Law Enforcement Operative"); and Part 1, Article 30, Part 1, Article 205 ("Plotting to Commit a Terrorist Attack"). The circumstances of the incident are being established and the other individuals involved in committing this crime are being identified, the Investigative Committee added.