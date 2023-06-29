Kremlin refutes reports about creation of supreme military council of Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. There are no plans to create a supreme military council of Russia and Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the body that you mentioned, I cannot say anything here. There is currently no discussion on this matter," he said, commenting on the possible establishment of a supreme military council of Russia and Belarus or their Union State.

"As for the level of integration within the Union State, there are certain joint projects and there is also a course that we are following as part of this integration," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

When asked to comment on a potential butting of heads between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin over who will be appointed colonel and who will be general amid a possible deepening of military integration, Peskov said: "There is no conflict here to resolve."

Lukashenko said in February 2022 that he would like to become a colonel in the Russian army. The two leaders later jokingly discussed the matter while visiting the Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Amur Region. Vladimir Putin pointed out then that he "faithfully serves the people" without holding the rank of general. According to him, Lukashenko does not need any other head of state to assign him a military rank. "He’s a big boss himself," Putin said.