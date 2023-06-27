Stoltenberg to remain NATO Secretary General for another year — report

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will likely stay in office for another year, Euractiv reported Tuesday, citing sources in the alliance.

According to the report, there is a good chance that Stoltenberg’s term will be extended on Wednesday, June 28.

NATO diplomats note Stoltenberg’s ability to manage the alliance in crisis situations, the report says. Per the report, the extension of his term of service will help save time and put the focus on supporting Ukraine instead of getting mired in debates about new candidates.

The source named the slow-moving Ukrainian counteroffensive, which leaves no time for the alliance to reconsider its strategy, as another reason for the decision.

Earlier, The Times reported that NATO member states were unable to agree on nominating a new Secretary General ahead of the July 11 summit in Vilnius, and a new extension of Stoltenberg’s term is expected.

On February 12, NATO Spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told the DPA news agency that Stoltenberg did not intend to continue serving past his current term, which ends in September. According to the agency, he has prolonged his term three times already, and he has served as NATO Secretary General for almost nine years. On February 20, Stoltenberg reaffirmed in an interview with CNN that he intends to leave his post this fall.