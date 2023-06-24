Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 26 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, June 25. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 26 times over the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments of five residential localities in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces with the use of 152mm and 155mm artillery guns.

As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 157 munitions against DPR over the past day, the mission reported on its Telegram channel adding that three residential buildings sustained damages.

A total of 36 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on June 15.