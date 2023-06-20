Members of terrorist groups being recruited to fight in Ukraine — FSB

UNITED NATIONS, June 20. /TASS/. Members of international terrorist organizations are being recruited for organized relocation to Ukraine and subsequent infiltration into Russia. Igor Sirotkin, the deputy director of the Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and chief of staff of the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, said on Tuesday at a high-level conference of heads of anti-terrorist organizations at the United Nations.

"The movement of foreign terrorists with the flows of illegal migrants from the south to the European continent cannot but cause serious concern. It is fraught with the spread of terrorist ideology and its application in practice, especially in a situation where this activity falls on the fertile soil of neo-Nazi and extreme nationalist ideas, being revived in a number of European countries," he said.

"The recruitment of members of international terrorist organizations for the purpose of their organized delivery to Ukraine, as well as their subsequent infiltration into Russia also deserves special attention," Sirotkin added.