Post-Soviet security bloc agrees plan of Indestructible Brotherhood peacekeepers’ drills

BISHKEK, June 20. /TASS/. Defense officials from member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) agreed upon the plan and procedure of the bloc’s upcoming Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 peacekeepers’ drills in Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"On June 20, 2023, staff negotiations were held on the premises of the Combat Training Center of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic on preparing and holding the Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 command and staff drills with the CSTO’s peacekeeping forces," the ministry said in a statement.

During the Bishkek meeting, the CSTO defense officials "examined and agreed upon the scenario and procedure" of the drills, the plan of practical actions of the bloc’s peacekeeping forces during the exercise and the issues of "providing comprehensive provision for and reconnoitering the area of the upcoming maneuvers," the statement reads.

The Bishkek meeting was attended by the military delegations from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan and representatives of the CSTO Joint Staff and Secretariat, the ministry reported.

The main aim of the Bishkek meeting of the CSTO military delegations was to "resolve training issues fully and qualitatively and achieve the goals" of the drills, it said.

The CSTO’s Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 command and staff drills will take place on Kyrgyz soil in the fall of this year, the ministry reported.