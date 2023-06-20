Russian flamethrower crews destroy Ukrainian stronghold in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The crews of Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers have destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold in the Krasny Liman area, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower crews of the Battlegroup Center’s radiation, chemical and biological protection unit destroyed an enemy stronghold, using thermobaric munitions," he noted.

According to Savchuk, enemy troops, supported by combat vehicles of the 63rd and 42nd Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, tried to attack Russian positions near the Torskoye settlement and the Serebryansky forestry. An attack by Ka-52 and Mi-35 helicopters, backed by the battlegroup’s artillery units, inflicted significant manpower and equipment losses on the enemy.