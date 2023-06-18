Russian forces thwart Ukrainian offensive attempts on Zaporozhye direction

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces thwarted two Ukrainian offensive attempts near Levadnoye and Pyatikhatki on the Zaporozhye Region, says battlegroup East Spokesman Oleg Chekhov.

"An enemy attack was thwarted on the Zaporozhye Region; up to one company was attacking, supported by tanks, near Levadnoye. A total of 2 tanks, 2 armored vehicles and up to 70% of attacking personnel was eliminated. Another attack was repelled near the settlement of Pyatikhatki: over 10 tanks were eliminated, in addition to armored vehicles and personnel," he said.

The army aviation enemy armored vehicles, personnel carriers and hit militant concentration areas near Levadnoye and Pyatikhatki. Air defenses downed Valkiriya and Leleka drones.

According to the spokesman, battlegroup East also thwarted enemy offensive efforts near Urozhaynoye.