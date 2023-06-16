Provocative actions by US military reported in Syria’s Raqqa governorate

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Provocative actions by US troops have been reported in the Syrian Raqqa governorate, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Provocative actions by US army units were reported from the Raqqa governorate. Two motor convoys of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition were seen moving along the non-deconflicted routes near the settlements of al-Terwaziya and Kwara. The Russian side issued a protest to the coalition," he said.

"The violation of deconfliction rules by the US-led coalition jeopardizes the fragile balance of power in the region which was reached thanks to Russia’s efforts and has a destructive effect on the development of the situation," Gurinov added.

According to Gurinov, one shelling attack on the positions of Syria’s government army was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).