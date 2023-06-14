Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian army’s saboteur training base in LPR

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard uncovered a Ukrainian saboteur training base in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) where improvised explosives were produced on a large scale, the Guard’s press office told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Russian National Guard’s special operations forces uncovered a Ukrainian army’s base with the signs of the mass production of improvised explosives. The clandestine production was organized in a garage co-operative. Several garages connected by a network of underground passages were strewn with uncovered munitions and mines of various types. The discovered posters with detailed characteristics of military equipment point to the plotting of subversive acts," the press office said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian Guardsmen found vehicle registration plates of a European state and slogans in the Polish language, which testify to the activity of foreign mercenaries, it said.

The items poising a danger to civilians were seized and destroyed, the press office said.