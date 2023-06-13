Ombudswoman reveals number of DPR POWs released in swap

DONETSK, June 13. /TASS/. Thirteen soldiers from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been released following a prisoner exchange that took place on June 11, DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova wrote on her Telegram channel.

"During a POW swap between the Russian Federation and Ukraine held on June 11, 94 Russian servicemen were returned home, with 13 of them being defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic," she said.

The human rights commissioner specified that a drafted student was among those liberated. Additionally, two out of the 13 prisoners had spent over a year in captivity.

"Now, all the returned soldiers are in the capable hands of Russian medics, and are being provided with the necessary assistance. As soon as doctors allow, we will relocate our guys to the republic," Morozova added.

On June 11, the Russian Defense Ministry informed of a POW swap which resulted in the return of 94 Russian servicemen. They were all sent to hospitals for treatment and rehabilitation.