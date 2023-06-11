Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas – top brass

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted Ukrainian army attacks in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk areas over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued unsuccessful attempts at offensive operations in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions," the spokesman said.

At the Vremevka protrusion, Russian operational/tactical and army aviation delivered strikes on amassments of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian president’s 1st separate brigade, the 110th territorial defense brigade, the 72nd mechanized and 1st tank brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novodonetskoye, Neskuchnoye, Storozhevoye and the Oktyabr state farm in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.