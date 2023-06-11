Russian armed forces repel two attacks by assault groups of Kiev in Soledar-Artemovsk area

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Yug (South) group of troops successfully repelled the attacks of the assault groups of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Soledar-Artemovsk direction, head of the press center of the group Vadim Astafiev told TASS.

"Subdivisions of the southern group of forces successfully repelled two attacks by assault groups of the armed forces of Ukraine in the Soledar-Artemovsk direction," Astafyev said.

According to him, the group's aviation hit the enemy's strongholds in the area of the settlements of Belogorovka, Krasnoye, Kleshchievka and Novgorodskoye. In turn, the artillerymen destroyed three firing positions of 120-mm mortars in Verkhnekamenskoye and Krasnoye, as well as an ammunition depot in the Belaya Gora area and an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station in Avdeyevka.