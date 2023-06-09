Kiev underestimates manpower losses during offensive in special op zone — military expert

LUGANSK, June 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command deliberately underestimates losses among its personnel during an offensive in the special military operation zone, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, told TASS.

"The Ukrainian command clearly made mistakes in calculations when planning a counteroffensive, the projected losses do not correspond to reality. The figures have clearly been underestimated, because judging by the way the replenishment of losses is going at the moment, we can conclude that it is mostly chaotic and more like plugging holes than planned replenishment," he said, citing Russian intelligence.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian units lost control of their positions during an attempted offensive in the Lugansk area as a result of a Russian counterattack.