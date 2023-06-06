Russian Defense Ministry debunks reports of abandonment of Berkhovka

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian forces completely control Berkhovka near Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), and reports claiming that Russian forces abandoned this settlement are false, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The Ministry noted that the Ukrainian attack was successfully repelled and no breach of defenses took place.

"The settlement of Berkhovka near Artyomovsk is under full control of Russian forces. […] Reports made by certain sources claiming that Russian forces allegedly abandoned Berkhovka are false," the Ministry said in a commentary to published video footage showing Russian servicemen in Berkhovka.