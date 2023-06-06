Consequences of damage to Kakhovka HPP minimal for Zaporozhye nuke plant — senator

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The consequences of destruction at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will be minimal and the possibility of such an emergency was taken into account when the nuclear facility was being designed, Dmitry Vorona, a senator from the Zaporozhye Region, told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to our forecasts, the consequences for the power plant will be minimal. Such catastrophes were planned for while designing and building [the facility] and were taken into account as a man-made factor," he said replying to a question about the possible impact of the destruction at the Kakhovka power plant on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, presumably using Olkha multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Slide gate valves on the plant’s dam collapsed as a result of the shelling, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.