Russian Strategic Missile Force’s mobile units receive latest mine clearing vehicles

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Cutting-edge Listva remote mine clearance vehicles based on new physical principles arrived for mobile units of the Russian Strategic Missile Force, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Units of the Strategic Missile Force’s mobile grouping are fully outfitted with Listva remote mine clearance vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

The Listva vehicle is designed to detect mines and explosives with metal elements and destroy engineer ammunition and improvised explosives with electronic components. The mine clearance vehicle’s electronics are capable of detecting mines and roadside bombs at a distance of 100 meters.

The Listva mine clearance vehicle detects mines and explosives using an induction wide-span search module. Mines and explosives with electronic components are deactivated by electromagnetic radiation. The vehicle disables and blocks detonators’ electronic components or blows them up.