Two Tu-95MS carry out flight over Barents, Norwegian seas — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying planes have flown a five-hour mission over the international waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, accompanied by MiG-31 aircraft of the Russian Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense, the Defense Ministry has said.

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying planes have flown a scheduled flight in the airspace above the international waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas. It lasted for about 5 hours," the Defense Ministry said. MiG-31 jets of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense escorted the strategic aircraft.

The Defense Ministry noted that long-range aviation pilots regularly performed flights over international waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic seas and the Pacific Ocean. The Russian military also stressed that all flights by aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Space Force proceeded in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace.